Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Two Years in Prison for Gay Sex in Turkmenistan

Expand A screen showing a portrait of Turkmen President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov inside the terminal of the newly built airport in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, September 17, 2016.  © 2016 Reuters In Turkmenistan, men who have sex with men continue to be arrested and imprisoned on sodomy charges. In mid-March independent media in the region reported the arrest of a popular entertainer as well as those of numerous other men who move in Turkmenistan’s show-business world. Some were able to secure their release. On May 7, a Turkmen court sentenced the entertainer, and several others to two years’…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Mexico. Shooting attack on murdered journalist’s daughter in Veracruz state
~ UK: Press freedom under threat in lockdown as government dismisses reporting from “campaigning newspapers”
~ It’s Time to Treat Cybersecurity as a Human Rights Issue
~ A ResiliArt concert to strengthen the creative sector’s resilience amidst COVID-19
~ WHO Should Intervene to End Internet Shutdowns amid Pandemic
~ Young people will receive Technical Training in Organic Agriculture from home
~ New Database Threatens Right to Privacy in Russia
~ Listen to Her, the irony of confinement for women
~ Home Bio-Garden: Ecological activity promoted by UNESCO Peru in the face of the COVID-19 crisis
~ Slovenia: Trump’s disciple attacks journalists and introduces a systemic change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter