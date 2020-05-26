Tolerance.ca
Mexico. Shooting attack on murdered journalist’s daughter in Veracruz state

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Mexican authorities to reinforce the protection being provided to María Fernanda de Luna Ferral, a recently murdered journalist’s daughter who was herself the target of a shooting attack on 23 May despite having an armed escort at the time.De Luna Ferral’s car came under fire from gunmen in another vehicle shortly before 11 a.m.

