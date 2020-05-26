Tolerance.ca
UK: Press freedom under threat in lockdown as government dismisses reporting from “campaigning newspapers”

NewsVindictive responses by governmental bodies to public interest reporting on stories related to the Covid-19 pandemic - including the latest slur of “campaigning newspapers” - and restrictions on journalists’ participation in government press briefings are fuelling a growing climate of hostility and public distrust in media in the UK. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for an immediate reversal of this worrying trend before the country’s press freedom climate is further eroded.“False allegations”, “falsehoods and errors”, “inaccurate article”, “don’t believe everything you read in the papers”…

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


