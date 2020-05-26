Tolerance.ca
WHO Should Intervene to End Internet Shutdowns amid Pandemic

(Geneva) – The World Health Organization (WHO) should press four governments that have shut down the internet to minority populations during the Covid-19 crisis to restore internet access, Human Rights Watch and 47 other organizations said today. Related Content keepiton_accessnow_jointletter_20200526.pdf As part of the KeepItOn Coalition, the groups asked WHO Director-General Dr. Zsuzsanna Jakab to urge the governments of Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, and Pakistan to restore full access to the internet.

© Human Rights Watch -


