Human Rights Observatory

Costa Rica First in Central America to Legalize Same-Sex Marriage

Expand LGBT Rainbow Flag  © 2008 Ludovic Berton (Wikimedia Commons)   Today, Alexandra Quiros and Dunia Araya were the first same-sex couple to marry in Costa Rica, as marriage equality became legal in the country. It took a while. In 2016, Costa Rica requested that the Inter-American Court of Human Rights interpret the right to privacy and the right to equal protection under the American Convention on Human Rights. In a landmark 2017 opinion, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights stated that all rights applicable to heterosexual couples should extend to same-sex couples. Then, in 2018,…

