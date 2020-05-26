Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Greece Migrant Camps Unfit for Pregnant People

Expand A child plays in a temporary tent camp near the camp for migrants in Moria, Lesbos which is overcrowded and lacks adequate hygiene facilities and sanitation, putting migrants, including pregnant people, at particular risk amid Covid-19. Lesbos, Greece 2020. © Angelos Tzortzinis/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images   The Covid-19 pandemic has worsened already dire conditions for pregnant people in overcrowded reception centers for migrants and asylum seekers on Greek islands. Highlighting the situation’s urgency, the European Court of Human Rights has ordered Greece to ensure adequate health…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Mexico. Shooting attack on murdered journalist’s daughter in Veracruz state
~ UK: Press freedom under threat in lockdown as government dismisses reporting from “campaigning newspapers”
~ It’s Time to Treat Cybersecurity as a Human Rights Issue
~ A ResiliArt concert to strengthen the creative sector’s resilience amidst COVID-19
~ WHO Should Intervene to End Internet Shutdowns amid Pandemic
~ Young people will receive Technical Training in Organic Agriculture from home
~ New Database Threatens Right to Privacy in Russia
~ Listen to Her, the irony of confinement for women
~ Home Bio-Garden: Ecological activity promoted by UNESCO Peru in the face of the COVID-19 crisis
~ Slovenia: Trump’s disciple attacks journalists and introduces a systemic change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter