Human Rights Observatory

How to Prevent Covid-19 Outbreaks in Latin America’s Prisons

Expand Inmates are lined up during a security operation under the watch of police at Izalco prison in San Salvador, El Salvador, on April 25, 2020. © 2020 El Salvador presidential press office via AP If one were intent on spreading coronavirus, one would pack many people into tightly crowded, unhygienic spaces with poor ventilation, irregular access to water, deficient medical care, and little testing to know who is infected with the virus. One would, in other words, open a Latin American or Caribbean prison. Social distancing is impossible in prisons systems like those of Haiti, Bolivia,…

© Human Rights Watch -


