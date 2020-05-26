Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil Analyzing Violence Against the Amazon’s Residents

Expand Eýy Cy, 31, holds his son in the main square of Governador village, where he is chief, in Governador Indigenous Territory in Maranhão State in June 2018. The Pyhcop Catiji people who live there have set up a group of “Forest Guardians,” who patrol the forest to detect illegal logging. © 2018 Brent Stirton/Getty Images for Human Rights Watch For the first time, Brazils’ Attorney General’s office has produced a report analyzing violence against Indigenous peoples, Afro-Brazilian rural communities, and other at-risk rural communities by people engaged in illegal logging, mining, and land…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ New Database Threatens Right to Privacy in Russia
~ Listen to Her, the irony of confinement for women
~ Home Bio-Garden: Ecological activity promoted by UNESCO Peru in the face of the COVID-19 crisis
~ Slovenia: Trump’s disciple attacks journalists and introduces a systemic change
~ Qatar: Contact tracing app security flaw exposed sensitive personal details of more than one million
~ Vietnam arrests two leading members of independent journalists group
~ Zimbabwe: Two journalists held for violating coronavirus lockdown rules
~ COVID-19: ICRC expands material support to prisons in West Java and Banten
~ Covid-19: six Chinese defenders of press freedom still in detention
~ Beijing’s “national security” measures threaten Hong Kong’s journalists
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter