Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Slovenia: Trump’s disciple attacks journalists and introduces a systemic change

NewsInspired by the U.S. President and backed by Hungarian oligarchs’ media investments, the Slovenian government wages hate campaigns against critical journalists, while attempting to tighten the control over the public television. Given the threats, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) asks for guarantees of the safety of journalists and of independence of the public broadcaster.

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ New Database Threatens Right to Privacy in Russia
~ Listen to Her, the irony of confinement for women
~ Home Bio-Garden: Ecological activity promoted by UNESCO Peru in the face of the COVID-19 crisis
~ Qatar: Contact tracing app security flaw exposed sensitive personal details of more than one million
~ Vietnam arrests two leading members of independent journalists group
~ Zimbabwe: Two journalists held for violating coronavirus lockdown rules
~ COVID-19: ICRC expands material support to prisons in West Java and Banten
~ Covid-19: six Chinese defenders of press freedom still in detention
~ Beijing’s “national security” measures threaten Hong Kong’s journalists
~ Venezuela: Urgent Aid Needed to Combat Covid-19
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter