Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam arrests two leading members of independent journalists group

NewsLes deux arrestations sont intervenues à deux jours d'intervalle. Reporters sans frontières (RSF) exige la libération immédiate des deux journalistes interpellés et demande aux partenaires commerciaux de Hanoi, UE et Etats-Unis en tête, de faire pression pour que cesse cette nouvelle campagne de répression.Nguyen Tuong Thuy, a 68-year-old blogger and IJAVN vice-president, was a

© Reporters without borders -


