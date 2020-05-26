Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Covid-19: six Chinese defenders of press freedom still in detention

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) urges Beijing to immediately release the six journalists, commentators, and defenders of press freedom currently detained for sharing information related to the Covid-19 epidemic. Among the nine journalists and commentators arrested by the Chinese authorities since the start of the coronavirus epidemic, six of them remain detained to this day: documentary filmmaker C

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ New Database Threatens Right to Privacy in Russia
~ Listen to Her, the irony of confinement for women
~ Home Bio-Garden: Ecological activity promoted by UNESCO Peru in the face of the COVID-19 crisis
~ Slovenia: Trump’s disciple attacks journalists and introduces a systemic change
~ Qatar: Contact tracing app security flaw exposed sensitive personal details of more than one million
~ Vietnam arrests two leading members of independent journalists group
~ Zimbabwe: Two journalists held for violating coronavirus lockdown rules
~ COVID-19: ICRC expands material support to prisons in West Java and Banten
~ Beijing’s “national security” measures threaten Hong Kong’s journalists
~ Venezuela: Urgent Aid Needed to Combat Covid-19
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter