Myanmar: Imagery Shows 200 Buildings Burned

Expand Human Rights Watch has identified the geolocation of burned buildings in Let Kar village, Rakhine State. The yellow outline estimates the extent of the damage from fire, based on satellite imagery. Damage analysis by Human Rights Watch; satellite imagery © 2020 Planet Labs (Yangon) – Satellite imagery shows that about 200 homes and other buildings were destroyed by fire on May 16, 2020, in Myanmar’s embattled Rakhine State, Human Rights Watch said today. An impartial investigation is urgently needed to determine responsibility for this mass destruction of residential property in the…

© Human Rights Watch -


