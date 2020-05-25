Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Policías golpean a manifestantes en protesta por la Covid-19 en Ecuador

Expand People transporting the remains of deceased loved ones wait in a slow moving line outside Jardines de la Esperanza Cemetery to hold burials in Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 6, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Luis Perez Policías en Guayaquil —el epicentro de la pandemia de coronavirus en el Ecuador— habrían usado excesivamente la fuerza para dispersar una manifestación pacífica realizada el 14 de mayo por organizaciones de la sociedad civil, golpeando e hiriendo a participantes.  Los 40 manifestantes expresaban su preocupación ante lo que consideran una falta de medidas oficiales sobre cómo manipular…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Global logistics giant Maersk commits 300 commercial ships in support of ocean and climate science
~ Stop Backsliding on Use of Child Soldiers
~ Significant efforts by Colombia ensure that nearly 200,000 Venezuelan children and youth have access to the educational system
~ Six key messages on the protection of the right to education of people in situations of mobility in the context of COVID-19
~ The right to education of Venezuelan migrant and refugee children and adolescents: multidimensional risks and exacerbation of vulnerabilities during the pandemic
~ “Even though I am in prison, I feel the freedom of my soul”
~ Belarus: Activists, Journalists Jailed as Election Looms
~ Brazil’s Own Data Shows Amazon Fines Unenforced
~ COVID-19 Running Rampant in Ohio Prisons
~ Human Rights Watch Submission to the UN Special Rapporteur on Violence against Women Thematic Report on Rape as a Grave and Systematic Human Rights Violation and Gender-based Violence against Women
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter