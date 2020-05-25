Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Amnesty International Staffer Challenges Israel’s Travel Ban

Expand Laith Abu Zeyad, a campaigner for Amnesty International, in front of Israel’s separation barrier in Jerusalem. © 2020 Private Amnesty International will soon challenge in a Jerusalem court a travel ban that the Israeli government imposed on its campaigner for Israel and Palestine, Laith Abu Zeyad. The hearing is slated for May 31. Six months ago today, the Israeli government deported me over my human rights advocacy. As a Palestinian from the West Bank, Abu Zeyad must obtain an Israeli-issued permit to enter significant parts of the West Bank under Israeli control, including East Jerusalem,…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Global logistics giant Maersk commits 300 commercial ships in support of ocean and climate science
~ Stop Backsliding on Use of Child Soldiers
~ Significant efforts by Colombia ensure that nearly 200,000 Venezuelan children and youth have access to the educational system
~ Six key messages on the protection of the right to education of people in situations of mobility in the context of COVID-19
~ The right to education of Venezuelan migrant and refugee children and adolescents: multidimensional risks and exacerbation of vulnerabilities during the pandemic
~ “Even though I am in prison, I feel the freedom of my soul”
~ Belarus: Activists, Journalists Jailed as Election Looms
~ Brazil’s Own Data Shows Amazon Fines Unenforced
~ COVID-19 Running Rampant in Ohio Prisons
~ Human Rights Watch Submission to the UN Special Rapporteur on Violence against Women Thematic Report on Rape as a Grave and Systematic Human Rights Violation and Gender-based Violence against Women
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter