Human Rights Observatory

Malicious use of cyber technology can cause suffering during armed conflicts

~ UNESCO posts six online debates on measures to restore and preserve biodiversity
~ Goodall and Azoulay: "Attacks on nature are contributing to the health crisis."
~ Victims of intercommunal violence in South Sudan deserve ‘justice, truth and reparations’: Bachelet
~ Ailing Cameroon Separatist Leader Deserves Proper Medical Care
~ US Official Threatens International Criminal Court – Again
~ Hong Kong: Beijing Threatens Draconian Security Law
~ Regulators gradually imposing official line monopoly on Turkey’s media
~ Cambodian radio journalist held for covering land dispute
~ Cameroon: Imprisoned journalist’s case referred to UN special rapporteur on right to health
~ South Sudan: Operational highlight of our COVID-19 response in April 2020
