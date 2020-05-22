Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

“Even though I am in prison, I feel the freedom of my soul”

Expand Ethnic Uzbek journalist Azimzhan Askarov, who was arbitrarily arrested, tortured, convicted after an unfair trial and jailed for life looks through metal bars during hearings at the Bishkek regional court, Kyrgyzstan, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016.  © 2020 AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin Many human rights defenders around the world are in jail for standing up for the rights of others. Azimjon Askarov is a well-known human rights defender from southern Kyrgyzstan. He is also a writer and an artist. In September 2010, Askarov was wrongfully convicted and sentenced to life in prison on vague and poorly…

