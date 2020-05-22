Tolerance.ca
Belarus: Activists, Journalists Jailed as Election Looms

Expand A nearly empty Oktyabrskaya Street in Minsk, Belarus amid coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic precautions on April 05, 2020. © 2020 Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images (Moscow) – Belarusian authorities have intensified their crackdown on independent activists and journalists, with presidential elections less than three months away, Human Rights Watch said today. Between May 6 and 13, 2020, the authorities arbitrarily arrested over 120 peaceful protesters, opposition bloggers, journalists, and other critics of the government in 17 cities. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, and the increased…

© Human Rights Watch -


~ UNESCO posts six online debates on measures to restore and preserve biodiversity
~ Goodall and Azoulay: "Attacks on nature are contributing to the health crisis."
~ Victims of intercommunal violence in South Sudan deserve ‘justice, truth and reparations’: Bachelet
~ Ailing Cameroon Separatist Leader Deserves Proper Medical Care
~ US Official Threatens International Criminal Court – Again
~ Hong Kong: Beijing Threatens Draconian Security Law
~ Regulators gradually imposing official line monopoly on Turkey’s media
~ Cambodian radio journalist held for covering land dispute
~ Cameroon: Imprisoned journalist’s case referred to UN special rapporteur on right to health
~ South Sudan: Operational highlight of our COVID-19 response in April 2020
