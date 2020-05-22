Tolerance.ca
Brazil’s Own Data Shows Amazon Fines Unenforced

Expand A federal agent walks on top of timber illegally harvested and extracted from Pirititi Indigenous Territory in Roraima State, Brazil, on May 7, 2018. The Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA), Brazil’s main environmental law enforcement agency, apprehended 7,387 logs in that operation. ©2018 Photo by Felipe Werneck/Ibama (São Paulo, May 22, 2020) – Human Rights Watch reaffirmed today its finding that fines for illegal logging in the Amazon have been effectively suspended since October 2019 under a Bolsonaro administration decree. That finding…

© Human Rights Watch -


~ UNESCO posts six online debates on measures to restore and preserve biodiversity
~ Goodall and Azoulay: "Attacks on nature are contributing to the health crisis."
~ Victims of intercommunal violence in South Sudan deserve ‘justice, truth and reparations’: Bachelet
~ Ailing Cameroon Separatist Leader Deserves Proper Medical Care
~ US Official Threatens International Criminal Court – Again
~ Hong Kong: Beijing Threatens Draconian Security Law
~ Regulators gradually imposing official line monopoly on Turkey’s media
~ Cambodian radio journalist held for covering land dispute
~ Cameroon: Imprisoned journalist’s case referred to UN special rapporteur on right to health
~ South Sudan: Operational highlight of our COVID-19 response in April 2020
