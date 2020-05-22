Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Victims of intercommunal violence in South Sudan deserve ‘justice, truth and reparations’: Bachelet

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© United Nations -


More
~ UNESCO posts six online debates on measures to restore and preserve biodiversity
~ Goodall and Azoulay: "Attacks on nature are contributing to the health crisis."
~ Ailing Cameroon Separatist Leader Deserves Proper Medical Care
~ US Official Threatens International Criminal Court – Again
~ Hong Kong: Beijing Threatens Draconian Security Law
~ Regulators gradually imposing official line monopoly on Turkey’s media
~ Cambodian radio journalist held for covering land dispute
~ Cameroon: Imprisoned journalist’s case referred to UN special rapporteur on right to health
~ South Sudan: Operational highlight of our COVID-19 response in April 2020
~ Myanmar: Government fails to protect Rohingya after world court order
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter