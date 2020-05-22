Tolerance.ca
Cambodian radio journalist held for covering land dispute

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Cambodian authorities to immediately release a provincial radio station owner held for the past nine days in connection with his coverage of a land dispute, to drop all charges against him, and to restore his radio station’s licence.Sok Oudom, the owner and manager of Rithisen radio and website in Kampong Chhnang City, 95 km north of Phnom Penh, is facing a

