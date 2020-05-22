Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar journalist jailed for two years for reporting Covid-19 death

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is appalled by the two-year prison sentence that a journalist has received in Myanmar for trying to shed light on the real coranavirus toll in the eastern state of Karen, which has seen a sudden return of migrant workers from neighbouring Thailand.Zaw Ye Htet, the editor of the online news agency Dae Pyaw, was tried and sentenced with exceptional speed on 20 May,

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Regulators gradually imposing official line monopoly on Turkey’s media
~ Cambodian radio journalist held for covering land dispute
~ Cameroon: Imprisoned journalist’s case referred to UN special rapporteur on right to health
~ South Sudan: Operational highlight of our COVID-19 response in April 2020
~ Myanmar: Government fails to protect Rohingya after world court order
~ World Biodiversity Day in the era of COVID-19
~ Haiti: Soccer Chief Accused of Sexual Assault
~ Joint Letter on Passing of Iranian Human Rights Defender Ali Ajami
~ Joint Letter to IFC Chief Executive Officer Re: Request for information and recommendations for protecting workers in response to Covid-19
~ US: Don’t Sell Attack Helicopters to Philippines
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter