Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

“People live in fear:” A clinic on the front lines of Libya’s war

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© International Committee of the Red Cross -


More
~ Haiti: Soccer Chief Accused of Sexual Assault
~ Joint Letter on Passing of Iranian Human Rights Defender Ali Ajami
~ Joint Letter to IFC Chief Executive Officer Re: Request for information and recommendations for protecting workers in response to Covid-19
~ US: Don’t Sell Attack Helicopters to Philippines
~ Four Institutionalized Children Die in Kazakhstan’s Covid-19 Lockdown
~ Tanzania: Prisoners’ Rights Ignored in Covid-19 Response
~ Afghanistan: Responding to COVID-19 pandemic at Afghan Red Crescent hospital in Kabul
~ COVID-19: Millions dealing with sporadic water shortages, crippled health services in north-east Syria
~ Thailand: Let UN Refugee Agency Screen Rohingya
~ 1960: Memory saves lives - UNESCO supports activities in commemoration of the Great Earthquake in Valdivia, Chile
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter