Human Rights Observatory

Can Covid-19 Help Ease the Climate Crisis?

Plane and car emissions have fallen since the pandemic struck. Has Covid-19 in some way helped the environment?  We’ve certainly given the earth a bit of a breather because the rate we are emitting greenhouse gases has dropped, although by less than many expected given the slowdown in industrial activity. Air pollution has dropped dramatically in a number of places, which is great and will save lives. But remember that the levels of greenhouse gases in our atmosphere are already the highest they have ever been. We’re still in a very dangerous situation. Expand The Palace of Fine Arts in…

