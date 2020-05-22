Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

IMF Should Prioritize Human Rights in Lebanon Loan Negotiations

Expand People wave a Lebanese national flag during a protest in Central Beirut December 11, 2006. © 2006 Reuters As poverty increases, inflation skyrockets, and unemployment soars, Lebanon is facing the worst economic crisis in its history. Last week, the government began formal negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to discuss a plan to rescue the economy and request around US$10 billion dollars in aid. Millions of people in Lebanon are already struggling to afford food, housing, and other basic rights due to the double hit of an economic crisis and impacts of the Covid-19…

~ Haiti: Soccer Chief Accused of Sexual Assault
~ Joint Letter on Passing of Iranian Human Rights Defender Ali Ajami
~ Joint Letter to IFC Chief Executive Officer Re: Request for information and recommendations for protecting workers in response to Covid-19
~ US: Don’t Sell Attack Helicopters to Philippines
~ Four Institutionalized Children Die in Kazakhstan’s Covid-19 Lockdown
~ Tanzania: Prisoners’ Rights Ignored in Covid-19 Response
~ Thailand: Let UN Refugee Agency Screen Rohingya
~ 1960: Memory saves lives - UNESCO supports activities in commemoration of the Great Earthquake in Valdivia, Chile
~ US – RSF applauds Senate’s 2020 World Press Freedom Day resolution
~ South Sudan: Jonglei State clashes leave hundreds dead and injured as COVID-19 reduces ICRC surgical capacity by 30%
