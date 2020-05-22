Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Malta: Disembark Rescued People

Expand The Europa II, a tourist ferry sets sail from Marsamxett Harbour, Valletta, Malta. The vessel, along with sister ship, Atlantis, are being used by the Maltese government to detain asylum seekers in the Mediterranean. © 2012 NielsVK / Alamy Stock Photo (Milan) – The Maltese government should immediately allow more than 160 people detained on two private tourism vessels just off Maltese territorial waters to disembark in Malta and seek asylum if they choose, Human Rights Watch said today. Since April 30, 2020, the Maltese government has been paying a private company to keep people on…

© Human Rights Watch


