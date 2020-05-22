Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Let UN Refugee Agency Screen Rohingya

Expand Rohingya refugees sit behind bars at a police station in Satun province, Thailand, June 12, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo (Bangkok) – Thai authorities should allow the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) unhindered access to Rohingya from Myanmar to determine whether they qualify for refugee status, Human Rights Watch said today. The government’s inhumane policy of holding Rohingya arriving in Thailand in indefinite detention should be immediately repealed. The latest group of Rohingya arrived in Thailand by land, crossing from Myanmar into Mae Sot district of Tak province…

© Human Rights Watch


