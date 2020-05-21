Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US – RSF applauds Senate’s 2020 World Press Freedom Day resolution

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) thanks Senators Robert Menendez (D-NJ) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) for leading a bipartisan coalition of 13 senators in introducing a resolution to celebrate this year’s World Press Freedom Day. The resolution was introduced May 20.“RSF is grateful for the leadership of Senators Menendez and Rubio in ensuring this important, symbolic resolution was released to commemorate World Press Freedom Day,” said Dokhi Fassihia

