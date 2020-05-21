Tolerance.ca
Joint Letter to IFC Chief Executive Officer Re: Request for information and recommendations for protecting workers in response to Covid-19

May 21, 2020 Mr. Philippe Le Houérou Chief Executive Officer International Finance Corporation   Sent via email Re: Request for information and recommendations for protecting workers in response to Covid-19 Dear Mr. Le Houérou:                                        Greetings from the undersigned organizations. We hope this letter finds you and the International Finance Corporation community well in this difficult time. We welcome the IFC’s decision to provide US$8 billion financing in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and note that the IFC will disburse $2 billion to support existing clients in…

~ 1960: Memory saves lives - UNESCO supports activities in commemoration of the Great Earthquake in Valdivia, Chile
~ US – RSF applauds Senate’s 2020 World Press Freedom Day resolution
~ South Sudan: Jonglei State clashes leave hundreds dead and injured as COVID-19 reduces ICRC surgical capacity by 30%
~ “People live in fear:” A clinic on the frontlines of Libya’s war
~ ICRC working with Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) at Kabul District Hospital against COVID-19
~ North East Syria: Millions dealing with sporadic water shortages, crippled health services
~ South Sudan: National Geographic profiles ICRC’s assistance to people with disabilities in series on Nobel Peace Prize winners
~ Hungary Ends Legal Recognition for Transgender and Intersex People
~ US Should Rescind Guatemala Agreement that Compels Asylum-Seekers to Abandon Claims
~ This Year’s Forest Fire Season Could Be Even Deadlier
