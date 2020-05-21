Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Don’t Sell Attack Helicopters to Philippines

Expand Image of a US Army AH-64E Apache attack helicopter. © 2020 US Army/Specialist Cody Rich (Washington, DC) – The US Congress should block or delay sales of almost $2 billion in attack helicopters and munitions to the Philippines until the government adopts major reforms to end military abuses and hold those responsible to account, Human Rights Watch said today. The Trump administration notified Congress in late April 2020 of two possible Foreign Military Sales by the US military to the Philippines, one for $1.5 billion including six AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, a second for $450…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ 1960: Memory saves lives - UNESCO supports activities in commemoration of the Great Earthquake in Valdivia, Chile
~ US – RSF applauds Senate’s 2020 World Press Freedom Day resolution
~ South Sudan: Jonglei State clashes leave hundreds dead and injured as COVID-19 reduces ICRC surgical capacity by 30%
~ “People live in fear:” A clinic on the frontlines of Libya’s war
~ ICRC working with Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) at Kabul District Hospital against COVID-19
~ North East Syria: Millions dealing with sporadic water shortages, crippled health services
~ South Sudan: National Geographic profiles ICRC’s assistance to people with disabilities in series on Nobel Peace Prize winners
~ Hungary Ends Legal Recognition for Transgender and Intersex People
~ US Should Rescind Guatemala Agreement that Compels Asylum-Seekers to Abandon Claims
~ This Year’s Forest Fire Season Could Be Even Deadlier
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter