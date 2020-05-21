Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ICRC working with Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) at Kabul District Hospital against COVID-19

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© International Committee of the Red Cross -


More
~ North East Syria: Millions dealing with sporadic water shortages, crippled health services
~ South Sudan: National Geographic profiles ICRC’s assistance to people with disabilities in series on Nobel Peace Prize winners
~ Hungary Ends Legal Recognition for Transgender and Intersex People
~ US Should Rescind Guatemala Agreement that Compels Asylum-Seekers to Abandon Claims
~ This Year’s Forest Fire Season Could Be Even Deadlier
~ Bangladesh: Cyclone Endangers Rohingya on Silt Island
~ Burkina Faso: Credibly Investigate Apparent Executions
~ Thinking Beyond Punishment to Combat Digital Sex Crimes in South Korea
~ Submission to the Committee on the Rights of the Child’s Review of Afghanistan
~ Albanian Psychologists Prohibit Anti-LGBT “Conversion Therapy”
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter