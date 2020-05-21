Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

North East Syria: Millions dealing with sporadic water shortages, crippled health services

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© International Committee of the Red Cross -


More
~ ICRC working with Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) at Kabul District Hospital against COVID-19
~ South Sudan: National Geographic profiles ICRC’s assistance to people with disabilities in series on Nobel Peace Prize winners
~ Hungary Ends Legal Recognition for Transgender and Intersex People
~ US Should Rescind Guatemala Agreement that Compels Asylum-Seekers to Abandon Claims
~ This Year’s Forest Fire Season Could Be Even Deadlier
~ Bangladesh: Cyclone Endangers Rohingya on Silt Island
~ Burkina Faso: Credibly Investigate Apparent Executions
~ Thinking Beyond Punishment to Combat Digital Sex Crimes in South Korea
~ Submission to the Committee on the Rights of the Child’s Review of Afghanistan
~ Albanian Psychologists Prohibit Anti-LGBT “Conversion Therapy”
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter