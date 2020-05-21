Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tanzania: Prisoners’ Rights Ignored in Covid-19 Response

Expand Tanzania's President John Magufuli leaves after inspecting a guard of honour during his official visit to Nairobi, Kenya October 31, 2016. © 2016 Reuters (Kampala) – The Tanzanian government should allow all inmates access to legal counsel to ensure their rights are respected amid the Covid-19 crisis, Human Rights Watch said today. On May 19, 2020, 20 human rights organizations including the Legal and Human Rights Center in Dar es Salaam, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch sent a letter to Tanzanian President John Magufuli, urging the authorities to ensure that all detainees…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ South Sudan: National Geographic profiles ICRC’s assistance to people with disabilities in series on Nobel Peace Prize winners
~ Hungary Ends Legal Recognition for Transgender and Intersex People
~ US Should Rescind Guatemala Agreement that Compels Asylum-Seekers to Abandon Claims
~ This Year’s Forest Fire Season Could Be Even Deadlier
~ Bangladesh: Cyclone Endangers Rohingya on Silt Island
~ Burkina Faso: Credibly Investigate Apparent Executions
~ Thinking Beyond Punishment to Combat Digital Sex Crimes in South Korea
~ Submission to the Committee on the Rights of the Child’s Review of Afghanistan
~ Albanian Psychologists Prohibit Anti-LGBT “Conversion Therapy”
~ Egypt: ICRC donates medical and protective supplies to North Sinai, Red Crescent amid COVID-19
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter