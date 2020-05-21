Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa: End Bias in Covid-19 Food Aid

Expand People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn, line up to receive food donations at the Iterileng informal settlement near Laudium, southwest of Pretoria, South Africa, Wednesday, May 20, 2020.    © 2020 AP Photo/Themba Hadebe (Johannesburg) – The South African government’s Covid-19 aid programs, including food parcels, have overlooked refugees and asylum seekers. They include many lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people who fled to South Africa to escape persecution.    The government should take urgent steps to facilitate support, including from donors, for refugees…

