Human Rights Observatory

Hungary Ends Legal Recognition for Transgender and Intersex People

Expand Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, center right, speaks during a plenary session in the House of Parliament in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, March 23, 2020. © 2020 Tamas Kovacs/MTI via AP Hungary’s parliament this week passed a law making it impossible for transgender or intersex people to legally change their gender – putting them at risk of harassment, discrimination, and even violence in daily situations when they need to use identity documents. The law is a major backwards step on transgender and intersex rights, and yet another violation of Hungary’s international rights obligations.…

© Human Rights Watch


