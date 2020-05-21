Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Should Rescind Guatemala Agreement that Compels Asylum-Seekers to Abandon Claims

Today, Refugees International and Human Rights Watch released a joint report showing that the Asylum Cooperative Agreement between the United States and Guatemala effectively compels Salvadoran and Honduran asylum seekers to abandon their claims, leading many to return to possible harm in their country of origin. As the result of an illegal deal between the US and Guatemala, asylum seekers from Honduras and El Salvador were held in inhumane conditions in US border jails and ultimately compelled to abandon their asylum claims, @RefugeesIntl and @hrw found: https://t.co/BKhwbKtnQy — Ariana Maia Sawyer…

© Human Rights Watch -


More
