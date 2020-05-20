Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

This Year’s Forest Fire Season Could Be Even Deadlier

The world’s forests could soon join the growing list of casualties of the coronavirus pandemic. The fire season is approaching for many. And governments grappling with Covid-19 are rolling back enforcement of environmental protections that are crucial for containing the fires. Covid-19 makes the effort to reduce forest fires more urgent, not less. This is especially the case as those who are most affected by smoke from the fires – older people, and people with pre-existing heart and lung diseases – are also at higher risk if they contract the virus. Expand (C) AP Images AP Images Recognizing…

~ Trump Administration Uses Pandemic as Excuse to Expel Migrants
~ UNESCO Director-General condemns murder of journalist Said Yusuf Ali in Somalia
~ Just hoping coronavirus will bypass Africa, would be a deadly mistake: Bachelet
~ Independent press locked out of Burundi’s presidential election
~ Lesotho: Thabane’s resignation should not be a license to immunity over alleged complicity in the murder of late wife
~ International Day for Biological Diversity
~ UNESCO places music and the fight against COVID-19 at the heart of Africa Day celebration
~ Philippines: Director-General condemns murder of journalist Cornelio Pepino
~ Director-General condemns killing of journalist Ahmad Khan Nawid in Afghanistan
~ UNESCO Director-General condemns assassination of journalist Leonardo Pinheiro in Brazil
