Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Cyclone Endangers Rohingya on Silt Island

Expand NASA satellite imagery shows Cyclone Amphan over the Bay of Bengal in India, May 19, 2020, which made landfall on Bhasan Char May 20, 2020.  © 2020 NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) via AP (New York) – The Bangladesh government has kept over 300 Rohingya refugees confined on Bhasan Char, a remote silt island in the path of a “super cyclone” without adequate protections or safety measures, Human Rights Watch said today. Three people were reported killed in Bangladesh soon after the storm struck the coast. The authorities should take immediate…

~ Trump Administration Uses Pandemic as Excuse to Expel Migrants
~ UNESCO Director-General condemns murder of journalist Said Yusuf Ali in Somalia
~ Just hoping coronavirus will bypass Africa, would be a deadly mistake: Bachelet
~ Independent press locked out of Burundi’s presidential election
~ Lesotho: Thabane’s resignation should not be a license to immunity over alleged complicity in the murder of late wife
~ International Day for Biological Diversity
~ UNESCO places music and the fight against COVID-19 at the heart of Africa Day celebration
~ Philippines: Director-General condemns murder of journalist Cornelio Pepino
~ Director-General condemns killing of journalist Ahmad Khan Nawid in Afghanistan
~ UNESCO Director-General condemns assassination of journalist Leonardo Pinheiro in Brazil
