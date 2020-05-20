Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso: Credibly Investigate Apparent Executions

Expand Family and community members in Fada N’Gourma bury 12 men allegedly killed after being detained by gendarmes on May 11, 2020.  © Private 2020. (Nairobi) – Burkina Faso authorities should credibly and independently investigate alleged extrajudicial executions of 12 men detained by gendarmes on May 11, 2020 during a counterterrorism operation near the eastern town of Fada N’Gourma, Human Rights Watch said today. Witnesses who saw and buried the bodies said it appeared the men had all been shot in the head.   On May 13, the prosecutor for Fada N’Gourma, in Est Region, announced an investigation…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Trump Administration Uses Pandemic as Excuse to Expel Migrants
~ UNESCO Director-General condemns murder of journalist Said Yusuf Ali in Somalia
~ Just hoping coronavirus will bypass Africa, would be a deadly mistake: Bachelet
~ Independent press locked out of Burundi’s presidential election
~ Lesotho: Thabane’s resignation should not be a license to immunity over alleged complicity in the murder of late wife
~ International Day for Biological Diversity
~ UNESCO places music and the fight against COVID-19 at the heart of Africa Day celebration
~ Philippines: Director-General condemns murder of journalist Cornelio Pepino
~ Director-General condemns killing of journalist Ahmad Khan Nawid in Afghanistan
~ UNESCO Director-General condemns assassination of journalist Leonardo Pinheiro in Brazil
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter