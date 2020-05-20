Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Independent press locked out of Burundi’s presidential election

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the blackout on independent news reporting that will inevitably sully the credibility of today’s presidential election in Burundi, where social media have been disconnected since polls opened this morning.There is no point searching for news about Burundi’s election on Facebook, Twitter or WhatsApp as they have all been cut off since the morning.

© Reporters without borders -


