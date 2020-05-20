Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lesotho: Thabane’s resignation should not be a license to immunity over alleged complicity in the murder of late wife

The departure of former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane from office should not give him immunity for his alleged complicity in the murder of his late wife, Lipolelo Thabane, Amnesty International said today as he handed over power to Moeketsi Majoro.

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ Independent press locked out of Burundi’s presidential election
~ International Day for Biological Diversity
~ UNESCO places music and the fight against COVID-19 at the heart of Africa Day celebration
~ Philippines: Director-General condemns murder of journalist Cornelio Pepino
~ Director-General condemns killing of journalist Ahmad Khan Nawid in Afghanistan
~ UNESCO Director-General condemns assassination of journalist Leonardo Pinheiro in Brazil
~ UNESCO Director-General condemns murder of journalist Said Yusuf Ali in Somalia
~ Join the first Caribbean UNESCO ResiliArt-Transcultura debate on 21 May!
~ Nigeria: Maiduguri entrepreneur brings affordable hygiene to women in need
~ Egypt: ICRC donates vital medical and protective supplies to North Sinai, Red Crescent amid COVID-19
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter