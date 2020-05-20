Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thinking Beyond Punishment to Combat Digital Sex Crimes in South Korea

Expand Women protest to demand stronger government action to fight the spread of intimate photos and footage taken by hidden cameras in Seoul, South Korea, July 7, 2018. © 2018 Ryu Hyo-lim/Yonhap via AP In the wake of the chilling "Nth room" case, the South Korean government recently announced an inter-agency plan to "eradicate digital sex crimes." This response is a testament to the women's rights activists who have fought for years to make officials take digital sex crimes seriously. But the measures raise digital rights concerns, including freedom of expression for women and girls online,…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Nigeria: Maiduguri entrepreneur brings affordable hygiene to women in need
~ Egypt: ICRC donates vital medical and protective supplies to North Sinai, Red Crescent amid COVID-19
~ World Bee Day - 20 May 2020
~ Indonesia: Borneo reporter jailed after palm oil giant complains
~ Singapore: Man sentenced to death on Zoom call
~ Responding to the humanitarian needs in Kenya, Tanzania and Djibouti
~ Invitation to bid for ICRC tender for Emergency Food Rations
~ Brazil: Amazon Penalties Suspended Since October
~ RSF denounces China’s expulsion of NYT correspondent who reported extensively on Covid-19
~ Supreme Court Strikes Down Bigotry in Brazil’s Schools
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter