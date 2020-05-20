Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Submission to the Committee on the Rights of the Child’s Review of Afghanistan

Human Rights Watch presents this shadow report in advance of the 85th session of the Committee on the Rights of the Child to assess Afghanistan’s implementation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. Related Content Submission to the Committee on the Rights of the Child on Afghanistan 1.     Armed Conflict (article 6) Children have accounted for roughly 30 percent of the estimated 10,000 civilian casualties that have taken place each year since 2016.[1] In the first quarter of 2020, more than 500 civilians, including more than 150 children, were killed due to the conflict. For example, on…

© Human Rights Watch


