Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia: Borneo reporter jailed after palm oil giant complains

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the immediate release of a journalist held since 4 May in South Kalimantan province, in the far south of the Indonesian part of the island of Borneo, on a charge of inciting hatred in an article about a land dispute between a palm oil company and an indigenous ethnic group.Diananta Putra Sumedi, the editor of the local news website BanjarHits.id and correspondent for the investigative newspaper Tempo, is facing a

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Singapore: Man sentenced to death on Zoom call
~ Responding to the humanitarian needs in Kenya, Tanzania and Djibouti
~ Invitation to bid for ICRC tender for Emergency Food Rations
~ Brazil: Amazon Penalties Suspended Since October
~ RSF denounces China’s expulsion of NYT correspondent who reported extensively on Covid-19
~ Supreme Court Strikes Down Bigotry in Brazil’s Schools
~ US: Abusive Transfers of Asylum Seekers to Guatemala
~ Deportation with a Layover
~ Indonesia: Blogger Held Over Land Dispute Report
~ DR Congo: Bloody Crackdown on Political Religious Group
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter