Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: Amazon Penalties Suspended Since October

Expand In this March 10, 2018 photo released by Ibama, the Brazilian Environmental and Renewable Natural Resources Institute, agents from Ibama measure illegally cut timber from Cachoeira Seca indigenous land in Para state in Brazil's Amazon basin. © 2018 Vinicius Mendonza/Ibama via AP (São Paulo) – Fines for illegal logging in the Amazon in Brazil have been effectively suspended since October 2019 under a Bolsonaro administration decree, Human Rights Watch said today. Federal enforcement agents have issued thousands of fines for illegal deforestation and other environmental infringements…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ RSF denounces China’s expulsion of NYT correspondent who reported extensively on Covid-19
~ Supreme Court Strikes Down Bigotry in Brazil’s Schools
~ US: Abusive Transfers of Asylum Seekers to Guatemala
~ Deportation with a Layover
~ Indonesia: Blogger Held Over Land Dispute Report
~ DR Congo: Bloody Crackdown on Political Religious Group
~ LGBT Africans Share Challenges of Life During Pandemic
~ Worldwide mass surveillance by Germany’s intelligence service declared unconstitutional in landmark ruling on press freedom in the digital age
~ Kurdish Authorities Clampdown Ahead of Protests
~ Liberian minister threatens to arrest journalists during curfew hours
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter