Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Albanian Psychologists Prohibit Anti-LGBT “Conversion Therapy”

Expand Participants ride bikes during the Gay Pride Parade in Tirana, Albania, May 13, 2017.  © 2017 AP Photo/Hektor Pustina Albania’s Order of Psychologists has announced that it will prohibit members from offering “conversion therapy,” or pseudo-therapeutic attempts to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. The decision effectively bans conversion therapy in Albania, as registered therapists are required to be members of the group in order to legally practice. Albania’s prohibition is a welcome development, even if discrimination against LGBT people in the country remains…

© Human Rights Watch -


