Human Rights Observatory

Supreme Court Strikes Down Bigotry in Brazil’s Schools

Expand The Supreme Federal Court (Supremo Tribunal Federal) in Brazil. © 2013 Lou Avers/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images Amid the public health crisis in the country, Brazil has recently achieved two significant victories for the right to education and the rights of women and lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people. On April 24, the Supreme Court unanimously struck down a 2015 law from Novo Gama, Goias state that banned learning materials with information on “gender ideology” in municipal schools. On May 8, the court struck down a similar part of a 2018 law from Foz do Iguaçu,…

© Human Rights Watch -


