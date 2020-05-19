Tolerance.ca
Liberian minister threatens to arrest journalists during curfew hours

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns a threat by Liberia’s deputy information minister to arrest any journalist found outside during curfew hours without a pass issued by his ministry. This endangers journalists’ physical safety and their freedom to inform, RSF said.

© Reporters without borders -


