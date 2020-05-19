Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Editor of one of Egypt’s last independent newspapers briefly arrested

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the arrest of Lina Attalah, the editor of the online newspaper Mada Masr, for several hours last weekend in Cairo. It was the latest example of the government’s constant harassment of this newspaper and its staff, who are symbols of independent journalism in Egypt.Lina Attalah’s arrest at around midday on 17 May was hig

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Liberian minister threatens to arrest journalists during curfew hours
~ Covid-19 lockdown forces Liberia’s newspapers to suspend printing
~ Benin: Reporter free soon after court upholds conviction but cuts jail term
~ Pakistan Reopens Malls Claiming No Covid-19 Crisis
~ Urgent Opportunity to Assist Mozambique Civilians at Risk
~ Ethiopia: Nearly 500,000 animals vaccinated in support of violence-affected communities
~ COVID-19 response in Ethiopia
~ Statement from ICRC's head of health: COVID crisis underlines a chasm
~ Oversight Board – "big step for Facebook, small (side) step for humankind"
~ Pro-Iranian Iraqis ransack Saudi TV channel’s Baghdad bureau
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter