Human Rights Observatory

Benin: Reporter free soon after court upholds conviction but cuts jail term

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is pleased that Beninese journalist Ignace Sossou will soon be free as a result of today’s decision by a Cotonou appeal court to reduce his jail term, but is appalled that the court failed to quash his conviction on the grounds that he is clearly innocent. This decision threatens journalism’s future in Benin, RSF said.

© Reporters without borders -


