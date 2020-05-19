Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan Reopens Malls Claiming No Covid-19 Crisis

Expand People rush to shop for the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan after the government relaxed a weeks-long lockdown that was enforced to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, in Quetta, Pakistan, May 18, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Arshad Butt Pakistan’s Supreme Court this week justified reopening shopping malls by claiming that Pakistan “is not … seriously affected” by Covid-19 and that there is no pandemic in the country. In fact, Pakistan has had at least 43,966 confirmed cases and more than 900 deaths since March, and the numbers keep rising. Given…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Liberian minister threatens to arrest journalists during curfew hours
~ Covid-19 lockdown forces Liberia’s newspapers to suspend printing
~ Editor of one of Egypt’s last independent newspapers briefly arrested
~ Benin: Reporter free soon after court upholds conviction but cuts jail term
~ Urgent Opportunity to Assist Mozambique Civilians at Risk
~ Ethiopia: Nearly 500,000 animals vaccinated in support of violence-affected communities
~ COVID-19 response in Ethiopia
~ Statement from ICRC's head of health: COVID crisis underlines a chasm
~ Oversight Board – "big step for Facebook, small (side) step for humankind"
~ Pro-Iranian Iraqis ransack Saudi TV channel’s Baghdad bureau
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter